T20 WC: No external pressure on us, says ACB media manager ahead of crucial NZ game

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup game against New Zealand, Afghanistan media manager Abdullah Khan Pakthani has said that there is no external pressure on Mohammad Nabi-led side and they will treat the situation as it comes.

New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns with each other on Sunday in their final Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage.

"No, there is no pressure on us, we treat this and will get into this game same as any other game and will plan according to the situation. No external pressure on us as we do play according to our needs and requirements, we will do what is best for our team and what suits us," Pakthani told ANI.



India's hopes of progressing to the semi-finals rely completely on Afghanistan. The Nabi-led side needs to defeat New Zealand for the Men in Blue to have any chance of making it to the semi-finals.

If Afghanistan defeat the Kiwis, then India needs to beat Namibia and it will then come down to the net run rate between these three teams involved.

India and Namibia will lock horns on Monday.


