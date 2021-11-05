T20 WC: Only way we're going to improve is by getting games like this, says Kyle Coetzer

Dubai [UAE], November 5 (ANI): Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer expressed his disappointment as his side got thrashed against India by eight wickets in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

India chased the target of 86 runs in just 6.3 overs where they needed to chase it in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan.

"We were outclassed in every department. The only way we're going to improve is by getting games like this. Boys are still going to take something out of this. Mark has been excellent for us all tournament," said Kyle Coetzer in a post-match presentation.

He has a great set of skills, he has learnt a lot from other spinners too. That's another important reason for us to be in this tournament. He (Leask) is a fantastic striker of the cricket ball, lovely to watch," he added.

With this win, India moved to the third spot with four points in Group 2.



Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

Rahul and Rohit kept smashing boundaries as India raced to 70 in the five overs. However, Bradley Wheal removed Rohit on 30 but India kept inching closer to a thumping win.

In the end, India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, minutes after losing the wicket of Rahul.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Scotland got off to a bad start as they lost two wickets inside the powerplay. The side never really recovered as India starred with the bowl as Scotland were restricted to 85/10 in the Group 2 match.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each for India.

For Scotland, George Munsey and Michael Leask played the innings of 24 and 21 as no batter of their side crossed the 30-run mark. (ANI)

