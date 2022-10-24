T20 WC: Our bowlers were amazing: Netherlands skipper Edwards after loss to Bangladesh

Hobart [Australia], October 24 (ANI): Following his side's 9-run loss to Bangladesh in their ICC T20 World Cup match, Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards heaped praises on his bowlers' performances and expressed hope that his team is able to perform well against India in their next match.

A superb spell from pacer Taskin Ahmed overpowered a valiant half-century from Colin Ackermann and guided Bangladesh to a 9-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match here at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

"Our bowlers were quite amazing, and they (Bangladesh) were around 10-15 runs short. But our run-outs (Max ODowd and Tom Cooper) were poor. Colin Ackermann and Paul van Meekeren helped us to get closer to the total. Hopefully, we can bring in a better performance with the bat, looking forward to the next challenge (against India)," said the skipper during a post-match presentation.

With this win, Bangladesh is in the second position in Group 2 with 2 points below India, which also has two points. The Netherlands are at the bottom with zero points.



Put to bat first by the Netherlands, Bangladesh posted a modest 144/8 in their 20 overs. Afif Hossain was the top-scorer for Bangladesh, scoring 38 runs off 27 balls. Najmul Hossain Shanto also posted a score of 25. A 44-run stand for the sixth wicket between Nurul Hasan (13) and Mosaddek Hossain (20*) was extremely crucial for the Asian side.

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands, taking 2/21. Bas De Leede also took 2/29. Fred Klaassen, Tim Pringle, Shariz Ahmad and Logan Van Beek took a wicket each.

Chasing 145, the Netherlands kept losing wickets consistently, at one point reduced to 15/4. A 44-run stand between Colin Ackermann (62) and skipper Scott Edwards (16) kept the Dutch side's hopes alive. Finally, it was van Meekeren who kept Netherlands in contention with his 14-ball 24. But they fell short nine runs of a win as they were bundled out for 135.

Taskin finished as the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, with 4/25 in his four overs. Muhmad also took 2/15 in his four overs. Shakib and Soumya got one wicket as well.

Brief score: Bangladesh: 144/8 (Afif Hossain 38, Najmul Hossain Shanto 25; Paul van Meekeren 2-21) vs the Netherlands: 135 (Colin Ackermann 62, Paul van Meekeren 24, Taskin Ahmed 4/25). (ANI)

