T20 WC: Rain threat still looms large over India-Pakistan clash

Melbourne [Australia], October 22 (ANI): The rain threat over the marquee ICC T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan still looms large, though chances of rainfall have reduced to some extent.

Cricket fans are awaiting this clash with high anticipation following two close games during the Asia Cup 2022. Though conditions are slightly better, they are far from being great enough for fans who would not settle for anything less than a 40-over game between two Asian giants.

Currently, there is 70 per cent chance that rainfall will happen and the weather will stay cloudy.

"Cloudy. High (70%) chance of showers, most likely in the late afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the northeast suburbs in the late afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h tending southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the evening," reads the forecast of Sunday as per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Also, it is expected that rains between 2 to 5 mm will take place on the match day.



For October 23, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology had on Thursday predicted the weather to be, "Cloudy. Very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h turning southeasterly during the evening."

It also predicted that 4 to 10 mm of rainfall will take place on Sunday.

However, from Thursday (September 26) onwards, weather will start improving, with 60 per cent chances of rain on Thursday and Saturday.

India will take on Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against the Netherlands in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6 against Zimbabwe in Melbourne).

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

