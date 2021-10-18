T20 WC, Rd 1: Mushfiqur's wicket was the turning point, says B'desh skipper Mahmudullah

Al Amarat [Oman], October 18 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah feels Mushfiqur Rahim's wicket in the 14th over, turned the game in Scotland's favour in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. Chris Greaves' 45-run knock and two-wicket haul helped Scotland stun Bangladesh by six runs in Group B encounter.

Bangladesh might have been favourites to emerge from Group B into the Super 12s, but it was Scotland who got off to a flyer on the opening day of the showpiece event.

Mahmudullah also said it was their batting that faltered in this encounter, with Mushfiqur's dismissal for 38 proving the crucial moment in the match.



"I think Mushy's (Mushfiqur) wicket was the turning point because Mushy was looking good today. Probably a set batter has to stay but I think as a batting unit, we are disappointed so it's a concern. We need to see where we made those mistakes and try not to repeat those mistakes in the next game," ICC quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

"I think the bowlers were on the right track, we picked up six wickets before they had scored 60 runs but after that, they had a good partnership. I have to give credit to those batters who built the partnership for Scotland, they played better cricket than us. We were just not good enough tonight," he added.

Bangladesh needed 67 from 41 deliveries with skipper Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain at the crease but the side failed to chase the target as they went down in the final over.

"We're really disappointed. On that wicket and that ground, I think 140 was very much gettable. As a batting unit, we made a lot more mistakes than the right things. So we need to see the areas where we could have done better and we need to pull our socks up and try to win the next game," said Mahmudullah.

Bangladesh now take on Oman in desperate need of a win on Tuesday. (ANI)

