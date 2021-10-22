T20 WC: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to be X factor for India, believes Agarkar

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar stated that Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah could be team India's X factor in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The Sunday evening will see the Dubai International Stadium house one of the most historic and mouth-watering clashes in cricketing history as team India will start their campaign in the T20 World Cup by locking horns with arch-nemesis Pakistan in the Super 12 stage.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Class of 2007', former Team India batter Ajit Agarkar shared his thoughts on who will be Team India's X factor in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. He said: "Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. I think Rohit could be the key, opening the innings and Bumrah with what he does."



Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also spoke about Virat Kohli's men in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, "I think nobody expected anything from the 2007 team, but there are a lot of expectations from the current World Cup squad. The new team has expectations and experience. When we entered the 2007 T20 World Cup, we hardly had the experience of playing in T20 format."

"But now, things are different, people play IPL, they play a lot of T20 games and there are a lot of conversations around T20 format. In 2007, there was no social media, but now there is social media, so there are a lot of conversations around performances and memes. I think the boys know that there are a lot of expectations from them and they know how to handle it," he added.

After almost a two-year hiatus, Virat Kohli and Co. face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan in this highly anticipated encounter which will also be the Indian skipper's swansong with the captaincy tag. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over their rivals in World Cups. However, both teams have entered the tournament with a fresh perspective, filled to the brim with enormous young talent and the hunger and eagerness to prove themselves on the biggest stage of them all.

The India vs Pakistan fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar VIP on October 24th at 7:30 PM.

The stakes in the India-Pakistan fixture are at an all-time high with Kohli and company looking to continue their dominance against Pakistan. Both sides have a strong lineup and on the day of the major clash, time will tell which side will emerge triumphantly. (ANI)

