T20 WC: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six-hitter for India in tournament's history

Sydney [Australia], October 27 (ANI): Rohit Sharma on Thursday surpassed former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to hit the most sixes in ICC T20 World Cup history by an Indian player. He also became the second-highest six-hitting batter in the tournament's history in the process.

The batter accomplished this landmark during his side's Group 2, Super 12 stage match against the Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the match. Rohit hit 53 off 39 balls and his knock consisted of four boundaries and three sixes.

With this, he took his six count to 34 in the tournament, surpassing 33 sixes hit by Yuvraj. West Indies legend Chris Gayle has smashed 63 sixes in the tournament, most by any batter in its history.

In this match, Rohit also surpassed Sri Lankan great Tilakaratne Dilshan to become the fourth-highest run scorer in the tournament's history.



Now, Rohit has 904 runs in 35 matches in 32 innings at an average of 37.66. Nine half-centuries have come out of his bat in the tournament, with his best individual score being 79*.

Dilshan on the other hand has scored 896 runs in 35 matches across 34 innings at an average of 30.93. He has scored six half-centuries in the tournament, with a best of 96*.

Most runs in the tournament are scored by Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), followed by Virat Kohli (989) and Chris Gayle (965).

Coming to the match, India scored 179/2 in their 20 overs. Virat (62*), Suryakumar Yadav (51*), and skipper Rohit Sharma (53) shined with brilliant half-centuries. Rohit and Virat put on a stand of 75 runs for the second wicket while Suryakumar and Virat put on an unbeaten stand of 95 off 48 balls for the third wicket.

KL Rahul failed to fire once again, scoring only 9 runs.

Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeran took a wicket each for Dutch. Netherlands innings is in progress. (ANI)

