T20 WC: Scotland cannot be happy just by playing few Super 12 games, says skipper Coetzer

Dubai [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said that his side cannot be content with just progressing to the Super 12 stages of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and they need to keep marching ahead to progress further.

India registered a thumping eight-wicket win over Scotland on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. Scotland has so far lost all its Super 12 games in the ongoing tournament.

India's attack combined brilliantly to restrict Scotland to 85 all out. Jadeja returned with three wickets, and the Scotland batters had no answers to what the spinner was throwing at them.

"I hope the years ahead are full of positive movement, not only for us but also in the game, to keep growing the game as much as possible. Look, it's so exciting to see various teams growing from strength to strength. You look at Oman, how much they've developed in the last couple of years, you look at Singapore, how they've developed. For us in Cricket Scotland, it's brilliant to see how we've managed to get ourselves in the Super 12s, we've qualified for the next World Cup, so there's plenty to look forward to," said Coetzer during the virtual post-match press conference.



"But us as an organisation, like I said the other day, we have to be bold and brave on to try and keep moving this group of players and move the organisation on to the next level. We can't be happy with just playing a few Super 12 games, then just going home and going back to the systems we have there. We need to be brave and push that a little bit further. We need support there, and we also need to be bold and brave to find ways that we can support ourselves, too. Look, we have to look at ourselves. We have to look at how we can improve, and that's not just in the playing side, that's every part of the organisation," he added.

Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament. India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

"Exciting years ahead, I think. I'm really looking forward to what's to come. Look, the experience is everything for our group of players and our organisation. Obviously, today's result didn't go the way we wanted, but we have to go through days like today to see the better days later on further down the road. It was very important for our guys to experience that, see the high class that was on show today from the Indian team," said Coetzer.

"We were certainly not at the races ourselves, but I think they forced us to not be at the races with the skills that they put on show today, so that was high-class execution from India today," he added.

Having registered a thumping win, Kohli and boys will now be keeping an eye on New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday. (ANI)

