T20 WC: Scotland have got plenty left in tank, believes Kyle Coetzer

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer believes that the team has got plenty "left in the tank" after his side played their last match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.

Having achieved one of their aims in advancing to the Super 12s, including via a landmark win over Bangladesh, they struggled to make an impression in the second phase.

"Not that we have never played here before, we have done and quite a few times, but what we've realised is the importance of the powerplay," said Coetzer in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"We haven't really nailed that yet in terms of with the bat. I think the importance of how to play high-quality spin bowling."

"I believe that we're a very strong side and very capable of playing spin bowling, but it's a different story when you come and play at Sharjah and you come and play at some of these grounds out here and the style in which the mystery spinner is coming down. We have to go away and look at that and see how we can develop that as much as possible," he added.



Coetzer reflected with pride on his team's journey and they will hope to return to the big stage and qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

"Well, hopefully there's a lot of exciting things ahead," said Coetzer. "This seven weeks or so I'm extremely proud of how we've played and what we've achieved. We've got an excellent group, and the guys are willing to learn. I think we've shown on a couple of occasions almost what we're capable of. We've got plenty left in the tank."

"But hopefully from the seven weeks or so we've managed to inspire as many associate nations as we possibly can and hopefully certainly inspire young cricketers back in Scotland," he pointed.

Pakistan saw off Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2, preserve a perfect record and set up a semi-final clash with Australia at Sharjah. Skipper Babar Azam made 66 and Shoaib Malik clubbed an incredible 18-ball fifty as Pakistan posted 189 for four from their 20 overs, having chosen to bat.

Despite Richie Berrington's defiant unbeaten 54, Scotland only managed 117 for six in reply as their campaign ended in defeat. (ANI)

