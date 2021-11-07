T20 WC: South Africa will do even better next time, says Shamsi

Sharjah [UAE], November 7 (ANI): South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has said the Proteas will perform better in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

A narrow win over England on Saturday was not enough to see South Africa through to the semi-finals of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The Proteas claimed victory by only ten runs when a winning margin of 60 was needed as England confirmed theirs and Australia's involvements in the knockout stages despite suffering their first defeat in Group 1.



"Inside I'm hurting because of the bitter reality but on the outside I am smiling and am so proud of the whole team and management. We literally gave it our all and tried our best! We'll be back and ready to try and do even better next time," Shamsi tweeted.

For South African coach Mark Boucher the win was no consolation as they missed out on qualification through net run-rate.

"It is not successful because you're knocked out of a World Cup, so it is a better pill to swallow. I think we played some very good cricket throughout the campaign cricket under a lot of pressure as well after having lost our first game," ICC quoted Boucher as saying.

For England, their first defeat of the tournament did not stop them from topping Group 1 and confirming their place in the semi-finals next week. (ANI)

