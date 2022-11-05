T20 WC: Spinners bowled brilliantly to get us a win, says NZ skipper Williamson after victory over Ireland

Adelaide [Australia], November 4 (ANI): Following his side's 35-run win over Ireland, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson lauded his spinners for their performances in the match.

All-round New Zealand powered by performances from skipper Kane Williamson and bowlers finished their group stage campaign on top of the Group 1 table after a 35-run win over Ireland in Adelaide on Friday.

"The ball held on the surface a little bit, I think the guys at the top were brilliant to give us the start and help us build the momentum. Then I think the spinners bowled brilliantly to get us the win. I was just trying to build some partnerships and contribute, happy to time a few balls as well today but it was a real team effort. They (Ireland) played some amazing cricket, played some challenging cricket and we had to adapt well, which I thought we did," said Williamson in a post-match presentation.

"The ball was stopping on the surface, the openers made a great start and the rest of the batters adjusted well to the conditions, especially against spin. I wanted to take my options, work on partnerships, speak with the batters about things to do going forward. We had to wait until the 9-over mark to get our first wicket. We needed to adjust our lines, bowl a bit slower and I thought the bowlers did so beautifully," he added.

New Zealand has finished their group-stage campaign with three wins in five matches and a total of seven points. Ireland has finished their campaign in the fifth position in the points table with three points and one win in five matches. With a high run rate, they are big favourites to cruise into the semis even if Australia and England win their final matches.

Put to field first by Ireland, New Zealand posted 185/6 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson was back among the runs as he scored 61 off just 35 balls with five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of over 174.



Opener Finn Allen (32 off 18 balls) and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell (31* off 21 balls) posted some valuable contributions too.

Little (3/22) was a standout bowler for Ireland. Spinner Gareth Delany (2/30) and Mark Adair (1/39) also got wickets for Ireland.

Joshua Little became the second Irish player and sixth overall to take a hat-trick in an ICC T20 World Cup match. In the 19th over of New Zealand's innings, who were put to bat first by Ireland, Little clinched scalps of skipper Kane Williamson (61 off 35 balls), James Neesham and Mitchell Santner (golden ducks) on the second, third and fourth ball.

Chasing 186, Ireland was off to a good start. Openers Paul Stirling and Balbirnie stitched a first-wicket stand of 68 runs in 49 balls. However, after Stirling (37), Balbirnie (30) lost their wickets, Ireland struggled to get back into the game.

With each passing ball, pacers Lockie Ferguson (3/22) and Tim Southee (2/29) and spinners Mitchell Santner (2/26) and Ish Sodhi (2/31) pulled back things in favour of the Kiwis.

Ireland finished their innings at 150/9 in 20 overs, with Barry McCarthy (6*) and Joshua Little (8*) unbeaten.

Williamson's attacking 61 earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 185/6 (Kane Williamson 61, Daryl Mitchell 31*; Joshua Little 3/22) beat Ireland 150/9 (Paul Stirling 37, Andrew Balbirnie 30, Lockie Ferguson 3/22). (ANI)

