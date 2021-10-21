T20 WC: Top-order has been little concerning for Sri Lanka, says skipper Shanaka

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka might have qualified into the Super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup but skipper Dasun Shanaka is concerned over the poor show by the top-order in the showpiece event.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday became the first team to progress from the First Round of the T20 World Cup into the Super 12s after an emphatic 70-run win against Ireland.

Opener Kusal Perera lasted just two balls before he was outfoxed by off-spinner Paul Stirling while Dinesh Chandimal and Avishka Fernando also fell early, leaving Sri Lanka on eight for three after just ten balls to raise more questions about their top order.

"We were a bit worried. The top-order has been a little concerning for us. We had a plan before the World Cup to send Hasaranga up the order," said Shanaka in the post-match presentation.

Wanindu Hasaranga hit 71 with the bat as the 2014 champions made 171 for seven batting first, before Maheesh Theekshana's mystery spin helped them dismiss Ireland for 101 in Abu Dhabi.



The Sri Lanka skipper also pointed out that the Asian side needs to improve the fielding along with poor batting by top-order.

"It is a great luxury to have quick pacers. They are accurate as well. Credit to the coaches as well. We need to improve at the top-order and on our fielding as well," said Shanaka.

Sri Lanka is the only side in Group A with two wins from two and, with Ireland facing Namibia in the final round of games, they are assured of a place in the Super 12s, while also knowing that a win over the Netherlands on Friday will see them top the table and join England, Australia, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 as team A1.

Meanwhile, Ireland and Namibia face off in a mouth-watering match that will see the winners also qualify for the Super 12s.








