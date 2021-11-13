T20 WC: Wade provides huge amount of flexibility to Australia, says Finch

Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch lavished praise on Matthew Wade for providing flexibility to the batting line-up in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Wade had staged Australia's comeback in the tournament when he smashed three sixes in Shaheen Shah Afridi's over in the semi-final against Pakistan.

"Initially we talked about the other day, of the possibility of Matt (Matthew Wade) going in a little bit further up the order specially Shadab with a couple of overs to go.

"But we decided to hold him back towards the end and it paid off there. He is someone who is really versatile batter. He has opened the batting, batted at three and now he is down at seven. He provides a huge amount of flexibility to our team," said Finch while replying to a query from ANI in a virtual press conference.

Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and Australia will meet in the final of the ICC men's T20 World Cup final and while they are two contrasting units, it will be a battle of two highly equipped teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



Finch is excited to lock horns with New Zealand in the final showdown on Sunday.

"I think both teams have got a great history in cricket and as neighbours too Down Under. It's a great relationship and we play quite a bit against New Zealand," said Finch.

"And we always had great battles regardless of the format. It's pretty exciting to be playing against New Zealand, they are a great team led by Kane Williamson," he added.

Wade and Marcus Stoinis had produced a brilliant partnership to carry Australia to a stunning five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the semi-finals.

"It was a tense game and the fact that we were in the game right till the end was very exciting. That's probably have been our changed approach in T20 cricket in this tournament and we have gone with seven specialist batters for that reason," Finch signed off. (ANI)

