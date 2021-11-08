T20 WC: Want to see Virat lead India for one last time in shortest format, says Wasim Akram

Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram stated that he wants to see Virat Kohli leading team India for one last time in T20 cricket on Monday, as Men in Blue will be facing Namibia for their final Super 12s encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

India was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan failed to defeat New Zealand. Even if the Men in Blue wins against Namibia, they would not be able to leapfrog New Zealand at the second position in Group 2 to make the semi-finals.



"India has nothing much at stake in their final match against Namibia. But there are a few things to look out for. I for one want to see Virat lead for one final time in T20 #cricket. Rohit & Rahul can go really berserk. Bumrah, Shami, Ashwin & Jadeja can strike a few blows. Above all, I want to see a perfect send-off for my good friend Shaz as India coach. Well done buddy on your stint #T20WorldCup," wrote Wasim Akram on Koo.

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad also expressed his disappointment on team India's disqualification from the tournament but also stated that the Men in Blue should be prepared for the next World Cup in Australia.

"So after 9 years and 6 successive semi-final qualifications, India fail to qualify for the semi-finals of an ICC event. Haven't played to potential and it will hurt the team a lot. Time to get the act right for next year's world cup in Australia," said Venkatesh Prasad on Koo. (ANI)

