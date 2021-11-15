T20 WC: Warner dedicates 'Man of the Tournament' award to family

Dubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Australia opening batter David Warner on Monday dedicated his 'Man of the Tournament' award from the ICC T20 World Cup to his family. Warner was going through a lean patch before the start of the World Cup but the opener played important knocks in crunch games to help Australia lift the maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

The opening batter turned back the clock which saw him rising to the occasion and winning the Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Warner on Monday shared a picture of him holding the trophy and dedicated the honour to his family.

"Wife, Ivy, Indi, Isla this is for you #family #cricket @candywarner1 love you all!! #rock," Warner captioned the post.



In the tournament, Warner scored 289 runs from seven matches and in the final against New Zealand, he went on to score 53 helping his side cruise to an eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This performance gave Warner's wife Candice a perfect chance to take the mickey out of the critics who were questioning the left-hander's form for the past two months.

After the win, Australia skipper Aaron Finch had also revealed that he had called coach Justin Langer a few months ago to tell him not to worry about opening batter Warner's form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In the final, New Zealand went down by eight wickets as Kane Williamson's stylish innings of 85 went in vain. (ANI)

