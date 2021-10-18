T20 WC: We are taking it game by game, says Scotland captain ahead of PNG test

Muscat [Oman], October 18 (ANI): Despite beating Bangladesh in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener, Scotland is keeping their feet firmly on the ground before playing Papua New Guinea, according to all-rounder Michael Leask.

Leask won the 100th cap for his country against Bangladesh but in just his second T20 international, Chris Greaves proved the difference with 45 off 28 balls plus the two crucial wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Papua New Guinea went down by 10 wickets to Oman in their first hit-out, but Leask insists Scotland are taking nothing for granted when the two meet at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat on Tuesday, despite many seeing them as the new favourites to top Group B and progress to the Super 12s.

According to an official ICC release, Leask said: "At the moment we are just trying to keep our feet on the ground, take every game as it comes. PNG is going to be quite a force in the next game, and we have played against them quite a few times and we know exactly what they are going to come with."

"They pose their own challenges, very different to Bangladesh, but at the moment we are just looking to take it game by game and day by day. We are going to try and get into the nuts and bolts of what we want to do for the next game and hopefully take on Oman after that," he added.



It was not plain sailing for Scotland against Bangladesh as before Greaves' heroics they were struggling at 53 for six. Leask said the squad believes their side is full of matchwinners and are prepared to win 'ugly' if needed.

"In every game, somebody different has put their hand up, from 1 to 10 anyone of them are matchwinners with the bat and we trust every individual," he added.

Papua New Guinea was restricted to 129 for nine by Oman before Aqib Ilyas, 50 off 43 balls, and Jatinder Singh, 73 off 42 balls, chased the target with 38 balls to spare.

Opening batter Lega Siaka admitted he was surprised to see their next opponents defeat Bangladesh but expressed confidence that his side can find form at the right time to pick up a result.

He said: "It was surprising to hear the result of Scotland beating Bangladesh because we know Bangladesh are one of the best teams in the world, so it was an upset. I'm excited to play against Scotland after they beat Bangladesh, we are encouraging each other with two games left after the game against Oman." (ANI)

