T20 WC: We lost early wickets and that put us under pressure, says Mohammad Nabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi expressed his disappointment after his side faced a defeat against India by 66 runs in the Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Men in Blue lit up Abu Dhabi with a stunning display of power-hitting to post 210/2 as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played innings of 74 and 69, respectively. And in reply, Afghanistan never looked like chasing it down, finishing on 144/7, still 66 runs short.

"We usually bat first, we tried to chase due to the dew. Also, the wicket looked really good. Yeah, there wasn't much dew, but the wicket played really good. India batted really well and put us under pressure. Not always, we try to rotate strike a bit too. Today we didn't do well enough but we lost early wickets and that put us under pressure. Hopefully, we can win our last game," said the Afghanistan skipper in a post-match presentation.



Mohammad Shami scalped three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin took two. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja returned with apiece for India.

Chasing 211, Afghanistan were 47/2 after the powerplay as they stared down the barrel of a heavy defeat. Indian bowlers clawed further deep as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib were removed before halfway point of their chase.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck again as he clean bowled Najibullah Zadran in the 11th over. With runs in scarcity, Mohammad Nabi and Raashid Khan were sent back to the dressing room by Mohammad Shami in the penultimate over of the match. In the end, Afghanistan fell short 66 runs short of the target.

Afghanistan will be facing New Zealand for their last Super 12s match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup on Sunday in Abu Dhabi while India will be going against Scotland on Friday in Dubai. (ANI)

