T20 WC: Will rain play spoilsport in India-South Africa clash?

Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): Unbeaten in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Team India will be bidding to record their third straight win when they take on confident South Africa on Sunday here at the Perth Stadium. But as the weatherman has predicted an overcast sky, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed.

The winner of this match will have one foot in the semi-finals and both India and South Africa will be aware of that as they go head-to-head in Perth in a key contest at the T20 World Cup.

According to the meteorology department, there will be an overcast evening, but there won't be any rain throughout the game. So far, a few World Cup games have been abandoned due to rain. The Optus Stadium in Perth will host the India and South Africa match. For the previous three days, rain has been pouring from the skies.



India and South Africa will compete on a field where teams batting first have won 13 of the 21 games played. The Perth track has also provided significant bounce.

Both India and South Africa are still strong contenders to make the semi-final stage, thus the weather will play a significant role in this vital encounter. As of now, the rain has been playing a significant role in team positions in the tournament.

"Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h near the coast, becoming light in the late evening," reads the forecast for Sunday as per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

The temperature is expected to hover around 16°C on the matchday with 49% humidity and 34 km/hr wind speed. There is an 11% chance of precipitation during the game.

India will come in the match on the back of victories against Pakistan and Netherlands, while South Africa thumped Bangladesh and had their match against Zimbabwe ending with points split following continuous rain. (ANI)

