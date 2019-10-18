India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup 2020 is big focus: Virat Kohli

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:28 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 18 (ANI): As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 is one year away, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said the tournament will be a 'big focus' and the team will use this period for preparing.
"The T20 World Cup in 2020 is a big focus for us, and it's important that we use the next 12 months to place ourselves in the best possible position to compete for another major ICC trophy," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Kohli as saying.
India faced a semifinal exit in the last edition of the T20 World Cup 2016, after losing to West Indies by seven wickets.
In the ICC World Cup which concluded in July this year, the Men in Blue faced a semifinal defeat against New Zealand by 18 runs.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president post nominee and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that the Indian team has to win big tournaments.
"India's performance is satisfactory. I think it is a very good side. My only concern is that they need to win big tournaments. I'm not saying they are going to win every time. It is not possible," Ganguly told reporters after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) facilitated him for filing BCCI president post nomination.
"But they have gone through seven big tournaments without winning one, they are a much better side than that. That is the only area where they need to get themselves ready mentally," he added.
Kohli believes that the players are motivated for the T20 World Cup and will perform their duties when picked for the squad.
"Our players will be really motivated to take their opportunities when they get selected for T20I matches to put themselves forward for the T20 World Cup, as we want to have a settled team combination by the time we get to Australia," Kohli said.
"India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when the format was new and the future a bit unknown. Since then, T20 cricket has truly come of age and it would be an honour to be the second Indian captain to lift the T20 World Cup trophy, and hopefully the third if the Indian women can win it earlier in 2020. I hope to see more of that when we come back to Australia next year," he added.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 next year in Australia. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:47 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked as Pakistan Test and T20I skipper

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): Sarfaraz Ahmed has been sacked as Pakistan's Test and T20I skipper.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:09 IST

Indian hockey team is in good consistency, says coach Graham Reid

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers against Russia, coach Graham Reid believes that the Indian hockey team is performing consistently as they maintained the cent per cent winning record in their Belgium tour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:41 IST

MCA to hold condolence meeting for Madhav Apte

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will hold a condolence meeting for former India opener Madhav Apte, who passed away late last month, on October 22.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:56 IST

Minister should not be involved in selection of players: Kiren...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday replied to boxer Nikhat Zareen's plea in which she sought a fair trial for Tokyo Olympics 2020 and said that the minister should not be involved in the selection of players by respective sports fed

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:12 IST

Kohli leads by example in all aspects of the game: Brian Lara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has lauded India captain Virat Kohli, saying that he leads by example in all aspects of the game.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:28 IST

UEFA fines Liverpool, Manchester City for crowd disturbance

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has fined Liverpool and Manchester City for incidents involving crowd disturbance during the recent Champions League matches.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:24 IST

Pollard as skipper of West Indies is step in right direction: Brian Lara

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has said that making Kieron Pollard the captain of West Indies' limited-overs team is a step taken in the right direction by the country's cricketing board.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:35 IST

Jeetan Patel appointed England's spin bowling consultant for NZ series

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): The England Cricket Board (ECB) has appointed former Kiwi bowler and Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel as the spin bowling consultant for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:35 IST

Exceptional bowling attack always helps in winning crunch games:...

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): As the players draft for the inaugural 'Hundred' is around the corner, Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) President Kumar Sangakkara has given his opinion on whom he would choose first in the auction and went on to say that exceptional bowling attack will always help in winning

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 08:20 IST

'El Clasico' postponed due to security concerns in Barcelona

Leeds [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): The 'El Clasico' match between Barcelona and Real Madrid has been postponed due to security concerns in Barcelona, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Thursday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:29 IST

Goa CM releases commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 postal stamp

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, on Thursday released a special commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 Goa postal stamp in Panaji.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:19 IST

The ones who fast together laugh together, Kohli celebrates...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): For India skipper Virat Kohli who celebrated Karva Chauth with wife Anushka Sharma "the ones who fast together laugh together."

Read More
iocl