T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bowl against NZ in campaign opener

Sydney [Asutralia], October 22 (ANI): Australian captain Aaron Finch opted to bowl in the team's opening game against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Australian team will look to start their campaign with a win in their title defence of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand will also look to oust the Aussie team in the Trans-Tasmanian rivalry.



"Going to bowl. There's weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on. Everytime you represent Australia you feel pressure. We've always had amazing support. Smith, Agar, Richardson and Green the four players not playing," said the Aussie captain after winning the toss.

"Would've bowled as well for the same reason. Guys have been working hard and training. No changing the past but for us it's about playing for what's important for our game. Really commit to our plans," said Kane Williamson during the toss.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

The defending champions, Australia, are attempting to make history by winning back-to-back T20 World Cup championships. (ANI)

