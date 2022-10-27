T20 World Cup: Fiery spell by Wasim Jr helps Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to 130/8

Perth [Australia], October 27 (ANI): Pakistani bowlers unleashed hell upon the batting lineup of Zimbabwe to trigger a batting collapse, restricting them to just 130/8 in the ongoing T20 world Cup in Perth on Thursday.

Pakistan's decision to play an extra pacer in Mohammad Wasim Jr worked wonders for the team as the youngster ended with his best T20I bowling figures (4/24) to restrict Zimbabwe to a below-par total. Sean Williams and Brad Evans helped the team cross the 100-run mark.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a flyer after openers Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere punished the Pakistani bowlers for erring with their line and lengths early in the inning. The pacers were not on the money and either bowled too full or wide, which the openers cashed in on, smacking 38 runs off the first four overs.

Shaheen Afridi's return to international cricket continued to be unpleasant as he conceded 14 runs in the first over after going wicketless against India.

Haris Rauf came in the fifth over to hand Pakistan the first wicket as he got rid of captain Ervine for 19 (19).

Pakistan's decision to play Mohammad Wasim Jr reaped benefits as the youngster dismissed Madhevere 17 (13) in the sixth over to send both the openers back to the hut. Zimbabwe ended their powerplay at 47-2.

Milton Shumba and Sean Williams tried to steady the Zimbabwe inning, but Shadab Khan broke the partnership in the 10th over. He dismissed Shumba 8 (10) reducing the batting team to 67-3 at the halfway mark.

Zimbabwe's star performer Sikandar Raza joined Williams in hopes of resurrecting the inning but Shadab again broke an important partnership to send back Williams 31 (28), who played an impressive inning.

The leg-spinner struck on the next ball to dismiss Regis Chakabva for a golden duck, pushing the Zimbabwe team into all sorts of trouble.

Pacer Wasim Jr came in the next over and proved lethal for the lower-order batsmen as they succumbed to the bowler's pace. He dismissed Zimbabawe's talismanic batter, Raza, on the third ball of the 15th over.

The pacer was on a hat-trick as he got rid of Luke Jongwe on the next ball helping his team reduce Zimbabwe from 95-3 to 95-7 in an absolute freak display of batting from the Zimbabwe side.

Brad Evans and Ryan Burl stitched a crucial 35-run eight-wicket partnership to help their team cross the 100-run mark and end with something for the bowlers to bowl at.

Williams top-scored for Zimbabwe while Wasim Jr was the pick of the bowlers picking up four wickets, and registering his best T20I figures.

Brief Score: Zimbabwe 130/8 (Sean Williams 31, Brad Evans 19; Mohammad Wasim Jr 4/24). (ANI)