T20 World Cup for Blind: Rain plays spoilsport as India-SA share points

Kochi (Kerala)[India], December 12 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport in the match between India and South Africa as the game was called off without a ball being bowled here at the St. Paul's College Ground, Kochi.

The teams will share points. There were persistent showers from the morning making it not possible for the match to start forcing the umpires to call off the game. India will now play Bangladesh at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Tuesday.



In the other round-robin match played at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, Mumbai Bangladesh crushed Australia by 102 runs to secure their third tournament win and move to the top of the table.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh riding on half-centuries from Salman and Abid scored 225/3 in their 20 0vers. Opening Salman scored an unbeaten 91 (58 balls, 13 x 4) and put on a brilliant partnership with Abid who scored 76 (39 balls). The pair together put on 142 runs for the second wicket. Salman then partnered with Mohammad Resve Hasan in the slog overs to take the score beyond 200 with an unbeaten 55 runs partnership.

Chasing a formidable target, Australia could not gain any momentum in the chase. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 123 runs with 2 balls to spare in the innings. Wallace Lachlan top-scored for Australia while Salman and Tanzil took 2 wickets each for Bangladesh. (ANI)

