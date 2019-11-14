T20 World Cup going to be moment of our careers: Meg Lanning

Dubai [UAE], Nov 14 (ANI): Australia women's captain Meg Lanning is hoping that the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will be the moment of their career.

"It's certainly coming up very quickly! I hope it's going to be the moment of our careers," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Lanning as saying.

The final of the premier tournament will be played before a record-breaking crowd at the MCG and singer Katy Perry will perform on the occasion.

"That's something to look forward to, playing in front of 93,000 at the MCG. I've been in the crowd, watching big games, but to think potentially we could be out in the middle, with all those fans there, certainly [is] an exciting prospect. And Katy Perry - added bonus!" Lanning said.

However, she is aware of the tough competition in the tournament saying that they will have to put in a lot of hard work to get the result they want.

"We're in a good spot in Australian cricket. We've had some success over the last few months. But World Cups are extremely hard to win and we're going to have to put in a lot of hard work to get the result we want," she said.

"[It's a] very even competition. It'll be the best ever. Anyone who comes along will see some very high-quality cricket and really exciting games. So I encourage everyone to come along," Lanning added. (ANI)

