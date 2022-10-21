T20 World Cup: Pakistan face injury scare after Shan Masood hit by Nawaz in nets

Melbourne [Australia], October 21 (ANI): The Pakistani cricket team faced another injury scare after batter Shan Masood was hit by Mohammad Nawaz while facing the bowler in the nets at Melbourne on Friday.

Fakhar Zaman, who had earlier been named in the reserves list, was moved into Pakistan's squad of 15 for the T20 World Cup after Usman Qadir injured his thumb during the England T20I series.

Unlike India the entire Pakistan team came for practice in the optional practice session and all members looked focused until Masood was injured.

The team's doctor and physio rushed to the batter and had a close look at him.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen having a long serious discussion with head coach Saqlain Mushtaq.



Shaheen Afridi bowled in tandem with Naseem Shah while Harris Rauf bowled along with Shadab Khan in the nets.

Naseem bowled with great enthusiasm and was able to dismiss the top-ranked batter in T20Is, Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan was also seen preparing for the short-pitched bowling in the nets looking to negate the bouncer ploy against them which has been used by Indian pacers in the past.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in their opening match at the T20 World Cup on October 23 in Melbourne.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani. (ANI)

