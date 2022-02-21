T20 World Cup Qualifier A: Ireland and UAE through to the semi-final

Muscat [Oman], February 21 (ANI): Ireland and the UAE have booked their places from Group B in the semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A, in contrasting styles on Monday.

Ireland defeated Germany by seven wickets, achieving their victory target in 13.1 overs, to boost their net run-rate (NRR) and qualify as group topper. Germany was restricted to 107/5 with only two batters managing to reach double digits.

UAE lost their concluding group match to Bahrain by two runs in a thriller but managed to advance on a better NRR after both teams finished with four points each.



Ireland also had four points but finished with an NRR of +0.991 while UAE (+0.661) and Bahrain (+0.240) came second and third respectively.

The game at the Oman Academy 2 ground between UAE and Bahrain produced some excitement around a last ball finish. UAE needed 27 to win in the final over after Bahrain had amassed 172.

UAE's Vriitya Aravind, who has been in excellent form in the Qualifiers, hit two fours and two sixes off Shahid Mahmood's final over to bring the equation down to five off the last ball. Mahmood kept his cool to concede only two and ensure Bahrain got over the line. (ANI)

