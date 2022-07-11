T20 World Cup Qualifier B: USA beat Jersey by 8 wickets on Day 1

Jakarta [Zimbabwe], July 11 (ANI): USA got off to a winning start on the opening day of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B as they registered an eight-wicket win against Jersey on Monday.

Jersey's start was a slow with the USA bowlers controlling the scoring rate in the initial overs. Three wickets fell in the first 10 overs with a score of just 47.

No 3 batter Asa Tribe was the lone warrior for Jersey and his fiery knock powered them to a respectable total. Taking advantage of the bad balls, Tribe dispatched as many as seven boundaries over the rope and brought up a brilliant half-century.



He remained not out on 73 off 45 as Jersey posted 154/5 in their 20 overs. Juan Theron and Nisarg Patel took two wickets apiece for the USA.

For the most part, USA's chase was a pretty straightforward affair. A modest target of 155 was no match for their batting firepower. Despite losing their captain Monank Patel in the seventh over, the pair of Steven Taylor and Aaron Jones put up an 88-run second-wicket stand.

Taylor was the aggressor in the partnership as Jones dropped the anchor at the other end. When the second wicket finally fell in the 17th over, the USA were just 25 runs away from victory.

Taylor scored an unbeaten 101 as they registered an eight-wicket win with 11 balls to spare. (ANI)

