T20I Rankings: Shafali retains top spot, Kathryn becomes first Scotland player to be in top 10

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI): Teen sensation Shafali Verma retained the top spot in the ICC women's T20I rankings while all-rounder Kathryn Bryce became the first player from Scotland -- male or female -- to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists.

Kathryn achieved the feat after finishing as the leading scorer from her team in a four-match T20I series in Belfast which Ireland won 3-1.

The 23-year-old, who was named the ICC Women's Associate Player of the Decade in December, has gained nine slots to reach 10th position among batters in the Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Kathryn's sister Sarah Bryce was ranked 14th among T20I women batters in August 2019 and off-spinner Majid Haq had reached 13th position among bowlers in the men's T20I rankings in November 2013 in what were the previous highest rankings for Scotland players.

Kathryn Bryce, who aggregated 96 runs in the series including an unbeaten 45 in the third match, has also achieved career-best rankings as a bowler and as an all-rounder.



She has moved up 35 places to 31st among bowlers after grabbing five wickets in the series. She is up 10 places to third among all-rounders.

Ireland's Gaby Lewis, who was the leading scorer in the series with 116 runs, is another gainer in the latest weekly update, progressing seven places to reach 27th position.

Her teammate Shauna Kavanagh (up 60 places to 103rd) has also made notable progress after finishing with 93 runs.

In the bowlers' rankings, Orla Prendergast (up 51 places to 65th) and captain Laura Delany (up two places to 78th) are the Ireland players to gain in the latest update.

Scotland bowlers Katherine Fraser (up 16 places to 61st), Abtaha Maqsood (up 22 places to 72nd), Katie McGill (up 23 places to 76th) and Priyanaz Chatterji (up three places to 99th) have also progressed. (ANI)

