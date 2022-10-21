T20I series between West Indies-Pakistan postponed to 2024

St John's [Antigua], October 20 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to postpone the three-match T20I series between both sides that was supposed to take place in January next year to first quarter of 2024.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed to postpone the three-match T20 International (T20I) series that was due to take place in January 2023 in Pakistan to the first quarter of 2024," CWI said in a statement.



The decision has been made considering 2024 is an ICC Men's T20 World Cup year, with the event due to be hosted in the West Indies and USA in June 2024 and the shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament.

The three-match T20I series in Pakistan scheduled for January 2023 was not part of the recently announced 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme. The West Indies played their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against Pakistan in Multan in May 2022, while the December 2021 series comprised three T20Is in Karachi.

Currently, both teams are participating in the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. (ANI)

