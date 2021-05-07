Tabish Khan becomes Pakistan's third-oldest Test debutant

Harare [Zimbabwe], May 7 (ANI): Thirty-six-year-old bowler Tabish Khan on Friday became Pakistan's third oldest debutant in the longest format of the game.

Pacer Tabish made his debut for Pakistan on Friday in the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe. Miran Bakhsh is still the oldest Test debutant for Pakistan having played his first match in 1955 at the age of 47 against India.

Amir Elahi is the second oldest debutant for Pakistan in Test who played his first game in 1952 at the age of 44. Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq presented the Test cap to Tabish ahead of the game. 18 years after making his first-class debut, the bowler received his Pakistan cap.



Meanwhile, Azhar Ali and Abid Ali steady the ship for Pakistan after Imran Butt was dismissed early in the first session after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe.

Also, Pakistan Cricket Board has successfully completed the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive in collaboration with the Pakistan government's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During this phase, Pakistan's leading cricketers across all three formats and support staff were vaccinated.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials of the men's team, and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated. A number of franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the Pakistan Super League (three-match referees, three umpires) were also vaccinated.

The vaccination drive started on March 4 in Karachi and carried on for more than two months, before its conclusion on May 6 when eight players -- part of Pakistan's squad for the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe -- were given second doses in Harare. (ANI)

