Tags like 'favourites' or 'underdogs' don't matter, says Jos Buttler

Birmingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): England entered in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with a favourite tag on their shoulder but their batsman Jos Buttler says the tags do not really matter for them.

England have faced a defeat in both of their recent matches played against Sri Lanka and Australia. Buttler also acknowledged the fact that they are capable of playing better and are looking forward to their match against India.

"We knew there are going to be some very hard matches, whether you are the favourite or underdogs, especially against teams like India. I think favourites and underdogs do not mean too much," Buttler said during a press conference here on Friday.

"For us, we know we need to play better and we know we are capable to playing better and we are looking forward to the challenge of facing a really strong Indian team," he added.

England faced a 20-run defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka on June 21 followed by a 64-run defeat against Australia on June 25.

Despite agreeing that there is external pressure due to the recent defeats, Buttler said that the mood in the camp is good.

"The mood in the camp is still very good. I think naturally there are some external pressures and I would be naive to say that we are not aware of the things that are going outside. I think we just have to accept those things," he said.

England will compete against India, who are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing premier tournament so far, at Edgbaston on June 30. (ANI)

