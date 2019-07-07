South African spinner Imran Tahir celebrating after taking a wicket
South African spinner Imran Tahir celebrating after taking a wicket

Tahir to retire from ODIs after South Africa-Australia clash

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 14:02 IST

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): South Africa spinner Imran Tahir will be wearing the Proteas ODI jersey for the last time when the team steps on the field to play against Australia in their last match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday.
After the match against Australia, he will retire from the ODI cricket.
Tahir announced his retirement in a Twitter post on Friday and wrote, "Quite an emotional moment that I will be stepping on to the field one last time for an ODI for Cricket South Africa wholeheartedly thanking everyone who stood with me during my entire career and special thanks for Cricket South Africa to make my dream a reality. Will give it all I have tomorrow."

The 40-year-old made his ODI debut in the year 2011 World Cup against West Indies in Delhi and he went on to scalp four wickets.

In his eight-year-long ODI career, the leg-spinner has featured in 106 ODIs for Proteas and has bagged 172 wickets. His career-best figures till now are of 7/45 against West Indies in 2016.
In the ongoing World Cup, Tahir has managed to take 10 wickets.
South Africa, on the other hand, are out of the tournament as they won only two games out of eight. They were the first team to be knocked out from the semi-final contention.
Proteas did not get a good start as they lost their first three matches and their game against the West Indies was washed out. South Africa could not recover from there and only managed to win against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.
As of now, Tahir has not cleared anything about his participation in the other formats of cricket. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:32 IST

India have better chance of winning World Cup: Dimuth Karunaratne

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Out of the four teams -- Australia, India, England, and New Zealand -- who have entered the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India has the better chance of winning the title, feels Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:39 IST

Rohit Sharma is here to lift Cup, not to create records

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): After scripting a world record by smashing five tons in a single edition of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that he is not here to create records but to lift the title.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:31 IST

Banned Jayasuriya watches SL-India's World Cup clash

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka player Sanath Jayasuriya, who was handed a two-year ban by International Cricket Council (ICC) in February, was spotted at the Headingley Cricket Ground when his national team was competing against India in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:53 IST

CWC'19: Rohit, Rahul shine as India beat SL by 7 wickets

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): Centuries by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul guided India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:51 IST

Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs in World Cup

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday became the third Indian batsman to touch the 1000-run milestone at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 22:13 IST

Rohit Sharma smashes fifth ton, scripts World Cup record

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): India opener Rohit Sharma scripted history on Saturday as he became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:46 IST

Afghanistan to play multi-format series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 6 (ANI): Afghanistan are going to host West Indies in November for three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match in their adopted home country, India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 21:22 IST

England cricketers take time out for Wimbledon

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, some of the England cricketers switched off to the centre court of the All England Tennis Club to enjoy the ongoing Wimbledon on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:49 IST

Hockey India names nine women players for special goalkeeping camp

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday announced nine women players for the seven-day special goalkeeping camp.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:41 IST

PR Sreejesh hails special camp for goalkeepers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Saturday said that seven-day special camp for goalkeepers was a good initiative to fine-tune goalkeeping skills.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:17 IST

I will do everything to make sure we succeed: Igor Stimac ahead...

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): A day before the commencement of Intercontinental Cup, India coach Igor Stimac said that he will do everything to make sure that the team succeeds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:26 IST

Duminy to retire from ODIs after SA-Aus CWC'19 match

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy is set to retire from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Read More
iocl