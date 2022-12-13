Tahlia McGrath becomes No.1 in ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings

Dubai [UAE], December 13 (ANI): Australia batter Tahlia McGrath's superb performances in the first two matches of their ongoing series against India have catapulted her to the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings in the weekly update carried out on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who struck unbeaten knocks of 40 and 70 in Mumbai, has overtaken compatriots Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney as well as India opener Smriti Mandhana to become the fourth Australian and 12th batter to top the women's T20I rankings.

Mooney had been at the top since 3 August this year when she overtook Lanning. ICC Hall of Famer Karen Rolton is the other Australian to have been at the top of the rankings as read in a statement released by ICC.

McGrath is No. 1 after only 16 matches. The last woman to reach the top in fewer matches was star West Indies player Stafanie Taylor in 2010 (15 matches) while India opener Shafali Verma has been the fastest in recent years, reaching the summit after 18 matches.

In the latest update that also considers performances in the third match of the series between New Zealand and Bangladesh and the first match of the series between the West Indies and England, Sophie Devine of New Zealand, Verma and Australia's Alyssa Healy have gained one spot each to reach fourth, sixth and eighth positions.



Danni Wyatt's 59 not out off 34 balls against the West Indies sees her gain three slots and reach 13th position while New Zealand's Amelia Kerr (up eight places to 19th), England's Sophia Dunkley (up seven places to 31st) and the Indian pair of Deepti Sharma (up four places to 33rd) and Richa Ghosh (up 20 places to 44th) have also reaped the benefits of some fine performances this past week.

India opener Smriti Mandhana has gained 11 rating points to reach a career best 741 points after her Player of the Match effort of 79 off 49 deliveries in the second match against Australia that ended in a tie before India won in the Super Over.

In the rankings for bowlers, England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn is up one place to second and her team-mate Katherine Brunt is in sixth position while outside the top 10, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jones, Ayabonga Khaka, Jess Kerr and Nat Sciver have also made notable progress.

In the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has conceded the top spot for all-rounders to Australia's Ellyse Perry.

Perry had claimed the top position for the first time in February 2017 and has spent 1,787 days at the top, the fourth-most behind Karen Rolton (2,725), Enid Bakewell (2,611) and Stafanie Taylor (1,947).

Four different players have been at the top of the all-rounders' list this year - South Africa's Marizanne Kapp, Sciver, Perry and Matthews.

In other movements in the ODI rankings, Suzie Bates is up five places to 17th after striking an unbeaten 93 in the Wellington ODI, which also saw Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana strike a fine 73, moving up 16 places to 46th. Charlie Dean (up two places to 16th) and Jess Kerr (up two places to 19th) are some others progressing in the rankings for bowlers. (ANI)

