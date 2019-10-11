Take a bow, cricket fraternity lauds Kohli for his double century

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): After India skipper Virat Kohli smashed a double ton on Friday against South Africa, the cricket fraternity praised the cricketer for his 'stupendous innings'.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 254 runs, his highest individual score in the longest format of the game, on the second day of the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Kohli now has the most number of 200 plus scores, 7, for an Indian batsman.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations @imVkohli bro on your stupendous innings and a record of 7 double centuries."

Former cricketer VVS Laxman said it was a great exhibition of determination and concentration.

"Take a bow @imVkohli One more 200 and one more example of how to play & build long innings. Great exhibition of determination, concentration, stroke play and more importantly how to execute your gameplan. Hope young cricketers are watching and learning. #INDvsSA," VVS Laxman tweeted.

With this innings, the batsman has also gone past the 7000-run mark in Test cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Kohli as he wrote: "Congrats to @imVkohli on his double hundred and @mayankcricket for his hundred. Well played guys. Keep it up!#INDvsSA."

"Congratulations #KingKohli on a record 7th double ton. Setting new benchmarks and raising your own high standards, a real champion @imVkohli," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

India declared their first innings on 601/5 and the visitors are currently on 36/3. (ANI)

