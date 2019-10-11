India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

Take a bow, cricket fraternity lauds Kohli for his double century

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): After India skipper Virat Kohli smashed a double ton on Friday against South Africa, the cricket fraternity praised the cricketer for his 'stupendous innings'.
Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 254 runs, his highest individual score in the longest format of the game, on the second day of the second Test match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Kohli now has the most number of 200 plus scores, 7, for an Indian batsman.
India batsman Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations @imVkohli bro on your stupendous innings and a record of 7 double centuries."
Former cricketer VVS Laxman said it was a great exhibition of determination and concentration.
"Take a bow @imVkohli One more 200 and one more example of how to play & build long innings. Great exhibition of determination, concentration, stroke play and more importantly how to execute your gameplan. Hope young cricketers are watching and learning. #INDvsSA," VVS Laxman tweeted.
With this innings, the batsman has also gone past the 7000-run mark in Test cricket.
Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Kohli as he wrote: "Congrats to @imVkohli on his double hundred and @mayankcricket for his hundred. Well played guys. Keep it up!#INDvsSA."
"Congratulations #KingKohli on a record 7th double ton. Setting new benchmarks and raising your own high standards, a real champion @imVkohli," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.
India declared their first innings on 601/5 and the visitors are currently on 36/3. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:33 IST

India A games helped to bridge gap between domestic,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal who scored his second hundred in the ongoing Test against South Africa on Friday said that India A games have helped him to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:51 IST

Enoch Nkwe terms Kohli as 'world-class' player after his double century

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe praised India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a double ton on Friday, by calling him a 'world-class player'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:18 IST

Kings XI Punjab appoints Anil Kumble head coach for IPL season 2020

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble has been appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:46 IST

Pune Test: South Africa 36/3, India 565 runs ahead on day two

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India dominated on day two of the second Test against South Africa. After declaring their first innings at 601/5, Indian bowlers scalped three Proteas wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:34 IST

Second ODI: India women defeat South Africa, seal three-match series

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India women registered a five-wicket victory over South Africa in the second ODI match here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:21 IST

At Bengaluru FC, it's my responsibility to lead by example: Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) defending champion Bengaluru FC's skipper Sunil Chhetri believes that 'it is his responsibility to lead' the club in the upcoming sixth edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:20 IST

Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt get engaged

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): England women players Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt got engaged on Friday. England Cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the duo on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:28 IST

Pune Test: India declare at 601/5, Kohli registers his highest Test score

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's double ton and Ravindra Jadeja's 91 guided team to 601/5 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Friday..

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:10 IST

I will hammer out amicable solution to sports code: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Just before the meeting of National Sports Federations (NSF), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Sports Ministry, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that he would hammer out an amicable solution to the issue of sports code.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 14:59 IST

Kohli achieves another milestone, now has most double hundreds...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored his seventh double ton and he now has the most number of 200 plus scores for an Indian batsman.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:53 IST

Kohli breaks Don Bradman's record, now has most 150+ scores as captain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as captain in international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:33 IST

Sports fraternity wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday on Friday, many sportspersons flooded the social media with wishes.

Read More
iocl