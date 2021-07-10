'Take a bow': Sthalekar, Isa Guha hail Harleen Deol's stunning catch in 1st T20I against England

Northampton [UK], July 10 (ANI): India might have lost the first T20I against England on Friday but Harleen Deol's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the fans as she pulled off a stunner to dismiss Amy Jones.

In the 19th over of England innings, Jones whacked the ball towards wide long-off and Harleen produced a stunning effort to dismiss the batter along with saving the six.

Former England women cricketer Isa Guha and ex-West Indies skipper Daren Sammy hailed Harleen for her stunning catch.

"Beaut @imharleenDeol #ENGvIND," Guha tweeted.

Sammy was left speechless with Harleen's effort on the boundary to save a six

"@imharleenDeol simpky amazing," Sammy tweeted.

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar also lauded Harleen for her ferocious effort in the field.

OMG @imharleenDeol take a bow!! Calling it now the best we will see this series!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a video on Twitter.

"The result didn't go our way today but here is something special from the game," BCCI tweeted.



India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also took a stunning catch to dismiss inform Natalie Sciver in the 19th over.

England won the first T20I and took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series after no more play was possible due to the rain. The hosts won the first T20I by 18 runs (DLS) method.

Earlier England had scored 177 in the 20 overs on the back of Sciver's classy fifty and Jones' gutsy knock. (ANI)