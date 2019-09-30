Tamil Nadu: TNCA Secretary R S Ramasaamy meets CM Palaniswami

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Sept 30 (ANI): The newly elected Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) R S Ramasaamy here on Monday met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The chief minister also spoke to the newly elected President of TNCA, Rupa Gurunath, to congratulate her. Gurunath is the daughter of former BCCI president N Srinivasan.

Earlier, Gurunath had expressed her elation over her appointment as the first woman president of TNCA and said: "I am happy to become the first woman president of the TNCA, which is a professionally run state association. It has a long history and has been headed by eminent personalities. My immediate priorities are to finalise the lease agreement with the government and opening the three stands."

Palaniswami also congratulated Srinivasan on becoming a board member of the Tirupathi Devasthanam Board. (ANI)

