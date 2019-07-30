Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal is getting a bit impatient: Jamie Siddons

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:13 IST

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): Former Bangladesh coach Jamie Siddons feels skipper Tamim Iqbal is getting a 'bit impatient' in the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka.
"From what I have seen of him in the Sri Lanka series, Tamim looks comfortable until he gets out. He got a great yorker in the first game (from Lasith Malinga) and then the shot he got out to in the second game, he just didn't need to play. He is trying to force balls that he doesn't need to. He is ticking the score along okay. He probably is getting a bit impatient," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Siddons as saying.
Bangladesh have already lost the three-match ODI series with one game yet to be played. Iqbal failed in both the first two ODIs as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck and 19 runs in the first and second ODI respectively.
Siddons, who coached the team between 2007 and 2011, said that the 30-year-old should aim to play 50 overs and not try to rush things in the initial overs only.
"Teams are bowling well to him and limiting his boundaries. He needs to be a little bit more patient to let the game unfold a bit more. He should look to bat 50 overs, not try to score all the runs in the first 20," he said.
Bangladesh also had a substandard run in the World Cup as they finished on the eighth spot after the conclusion of the league matches.
Siddons also stated: "I think the expectations about Tamim, Shakib, and Mushfiq are that they are the dominant players in the team. His expectations would have been just as high as the public."
"From my point of view, Tamim is as disappointed as anyone. I just think it is coincidental that he has had a couple of bad World Cups."
The third ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played on July 31. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:34 IST

Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali to marry this Indian girl

Gujranwala (Punjab) [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan right-arm pacer Hasan Ali is set to tie the knot with Indian girl Shamia Arzoo on August 20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:33 IST

Idrissa Gueye signs four-year contract with PSG

Paris [France], July 30 (ANI): Idrissa Gueye has signed a four-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday which will keep the midfielder with the club until 30 June 2023.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:59 IST

Mahela Jayawardena thinks World Test Championship as unique concept

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI): A day after ICC officially launched the World Test Championship, Sri Lankan former batsman Mahela Jayawardena has termed it as a unique concept.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:58 IST

Michael Gough, Joel Wilson newest additions to ICC elite panel of umpires

Dubai [UAE], July 30 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Tuesday named Michael Gough of England and Joel Wilson of the West Indies in the Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2019-20 following the annual review and selection process.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:14 IST

If we keep winning medals, Hockey will garner admirers in India:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh on Tuesday said that if the team wins laurels for the country, the sport will itself resonate with people and will garner more admirers. He also added that the Indian Hockey Team is confident of qualifying for the 2020 To

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:54 IST

Travis Head thinks he has become bit mature as cricketer

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Australian left-handed batsman Trevis Head who picked in The Ashes squad on Tuesday said he has matured a little bit more as a cricketer as he played a lot more cricket in last 12 months.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:46 IST

WTC is great for Test cricket, says Steve Waugh

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh has lent his support towards the World Test Championship (WTC), saying the tournament will be great for Test match cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:32 IST

PV Sindhu withdraws from Thailand Open, Saina to play

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Tuesday withdrew her name from the Thailand Open.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:14 IST

SLC to dedicate final ODI against Bangladesh to Nuwan Kulasekara

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 30 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have announced that they will be dedicating the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to recently retired bowler Nuwan Kulasekara.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:55 IST

Thilan Samaraweera joins New Zealand to assist in Test series...

Wellington [New Zealand], July 30 (ANI): New Zealand cricket on Tuesday named former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera to assist team for the upcoming Test series in the island nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:30 IST

Steve Waugh backs Steve Smith

Melbourne [Australia], July 30 (ANI): Former Australia captain and team mentor Steve Waugh on Tuesday backed Steve Smith and said he will find a way if English crowd passes bad comments against him, ahead of the upcoming first Ashes Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:17 IST

Glenn Mcgrath lauds James Anderson for his consistency

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): Former Australia pacer Glenn Mcgrath has lauded England's bowler James Anderson, saying his bowling form will be a big decider in the upcoming Ashes series.

Read More
iocl