Tamim to undergo tests after falling ill during Bangabandhu T20 Cup match

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 13 (ANI): Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will be undergoing tests later today after he fell ill during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup match against Beximco Dhaka on Saturday.

The opener did not take the field during Barishal's defence of 193, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz did the leadership role in his absence, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Later in the day, Iqbal went on to clarify on Facebook that he was not feeling well shortly after his dismissal in the match against Dhaka. The opener had scored 19 runs off 17 balls.



The batsman revealed that he consulted with the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) medical team and then he returned to the bio-secure hotel in Dhaka midway during the match.

"I wasn't feeling well since Friday. I felt even worse after I returned to the dressing room upon my dismissal. I was feeling very weak. BCB's medical team advised me to immediately return to the team hotel, and a few overs after I was out, I left the stadium. I will undergo all the tests tomorrow," Iqbal wrote on his Facebook account.

I am seeking everyone's prayers. If I am feeling well, I will play the Eliminator match," he added.

In the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Iqbal has scored 302 runs at an average of 43.14 and he has led Barishal in all the matches except for the second half of the game against Dhaka, which they lost by two runs. (ANI)

