Tammy Beaumont ready to put things right for Sydney Thunder

Sydney [Australia], November 16 (ANI): Sydney Thunder Women are fourth in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League's (WBBL) points table with no major contribution from Tammy Beaumont but the English cricketer is determined to "put that right" in the upcoming matches.

Having scored only 96 runs in nine innings so far, opening batter Beaumont is optimistic about playing a good knock for her side in the matches ahead.

"It's a strange one, I can't really put my finger on it. I feel like I've been playing really well in the nets and then just getting out while I'm in the middle or not really getting off to a good start, which is obviously what we need," ESPNcricinfo quoted Beaumont as saying.



"Hopefully I can put that right in the last few games and play a good knock for the team," she added.

Beaumont admitted that the 14-day strict quarantine period prior to the start of the showpiece event was a tough phase.

"Being literally locked in a hotel room for 14 days with your treadmill was certainly a different experience but since we've been out, the bubble here is pretty big," she said.

Sydney Thunder Women will next lock horns with Melbourne Renegades Women on Tuesday. (ANI)

