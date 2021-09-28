Tania Mallick appointed PCB's Head of Women's Cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], September 28 (ANI): Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed as the PCB's Head of Women's Cricket and she will assume charge on October 1.

Tania has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who relinquished the additional responsibilities in May to focus on selection matters only.



"Tania holds a Masters degree from the LUMS University, has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and was the national champion in 1987-88," the PCB said in an official statement.

She is the vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association since 2010, vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association and is currently serving as a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association's Education and Women's Commissions.

She has also worked in World Bank Women Development Projects besides working in multinational organisations. (ANI)

