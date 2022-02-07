Taskin Ahmed ruled out of rest of BPL after back injury

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 7 (ANI): Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who was featuring in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, has been ruled out of the remaining tournament after sustaining a back injury.

Bangladesh Cricket Board is still hopeful that the pacer will return to the field ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Afghanistan.

"The physio has informed me there's enough time for him to recover ahead of the Afghanistan series. The franchise has agreed to send him to Dhaka. He is feeling okay now and will be back to bowling possibly later this week. I think he will be ready for the ODIs," operations chairman Jalal Yunus said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.



Taskin was a part of Sylhet Sunrisers in BPL, where he scalped five wickets in four matches. He has been replaced by AKS Swadhin.

Taskin made a comeback to international cricket after a three-year break. He was part of the team that defeated New Zealand in Bangladesh's miraculous Test win in Mount Maunganui last month.

The ODI series against Afghanistan will be held in Chattogram on February 23, 25, and 28. The two T20Is are in Dhaka on March 3 and 5. (ANI)



