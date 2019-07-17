Tayla Vlaeminck is going to be a real threat: Alyssa Healy

Melbourne [Australia], July 17 (ANI): Australia's Alyssa Healy is confident of Tayla Vlaeminck making a brilliant Test debut. She said the 20-year old is going to be a 'real threat' when her side will face England for a one-off Test match on Thursday.

"I think she is going to be a real threat in this Test match," Cricket.com.au quoted Healy as saying.

Australia will be facing England for a one-off Test match as a part of their multi-format Ashes series and Australia have already white-washed the English side in the three-match ODI series.

Healy even compared Vlaeminck with her male counterpart Pat Cummins.

"I see her playing a similar role to Pat Cummins in the men's side, coming on first change and being the enforcer, bowling with some aggression and hitting the wicket to try and find something if we need a wicket," she said.

The wicket-keeper batswoman Healy said that Vlaeminck is really exciting to watch and it will be exciting for her as well.

"She is really exciting to watch and it is exciting for me behind the stumps as well. It's less exciting in the nets but it is (encouraging) when she is hitting my gloves hard and charging in with great energy with every opportunity that she gets," Healy said.

Australia are already on a 6-0 lead as they won three ODI matches and the team who will win the Test match will be awarded four points.

Australia will compete against England for the one-off Test match starting from July 18. (ANI)

