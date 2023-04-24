"Tea time: 50 Not Out!": Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday in style

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday took to social media on his 50th birthday, celebrating the occasion in style with a cricketing reference.

Referring to a cricket match taking a break at Tea time during the course of day, Tendulkar tweeted, "Tea time: 50 Not Out!."

He shared a picture of himself relaxing and enjoying some tea at his residence.

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023



Sachin is considered as the greatest batter to have played the game. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Tests, Sachin also has the highest runs in both formats. He is the first player to hit an ODI double hundred and to have played 200 Test matches.

He also has 201 international wickets to his name, making him a very useful part-time spin bowling option. With a total of 664 international appearances, he is the most-capped player of all time.

He is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons from 2008-2013, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. He won the 2013 edition of the tournament with the franchise as a player.

Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season. (ANI)