Team in very good shape: CSK CEO Viswanathan ahead of IPL 2020

Dubai [UAE], September 6 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) CEO KS Viswanathan has said that the team is in very good shape and will perform well in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"To all the Chennai Super Kings' super fans, this is to confirm that the team is in very good shape, you need not worry. We have a skipper who has navigated us through very tough times. Thalaivan will definitely take care of the team and we are very confident," Viswanathan said in a video posted on the franchise's Twitter handle.

"The players are in good spirits. We have had regular Zoom meetings in which the coaches and the captain have addressed the players and all of them are in a good frame of mind. I am happy to report that the team is in very good shape to take care of the matches that are coming up in the IPL," he added.

CSK and Mumbai Indians will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL on September 19, the organisers confirmed on Sunday.

CSK began their training on Friday after no new coronavirus cases were detected in the contingent following a fresh COVID-19 test which was done on Thursday.

Viswanathan said he is looking forward to the fans' support during the tournament.

"I am very confident that the Chennai Super Kings fan club will definitely look up to the team which is very confident of doing well. I wish to emphasise that fans of Chennai Super Kings are very important for the team and we look to your support throughout the tournament," he said.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)

