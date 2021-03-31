Team India coach Shastri meets Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Team India head coach Ravi Shastri met the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari here at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Team India recently played a three-match ODI series against England here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune which was successfully conducted amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

The Virat Kohli-led India defeated England in the third ODI by seven runs to win the three-match series 2-1 on Sunday. With this, India defeated England in all three formats this year. The side had won Test series 3-1, the T20I series 3-2, and then the ODI series 2-1.



Shastri had lauded Team India on having 'season of a lifetime'.

Taking to Twitter, Shastri wrote: "Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in the toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow."

Before the series against England, India had managed to defeat Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against all odds. The Indian side suffered a number of injuries and Virat Kohli returned home as he along with his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child.

However, under Ajinkya Rahane, India registered a 2-1 series win against Australia in the Test series. The Men in Blue also outclassed Australia in the three-match T20I series and the Indian side only suffered a loss in the ODI series.

Meanwhile, all focus has been shifted towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. (ANI)

