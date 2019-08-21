Team India enjoys a day off in Antigua

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match Test series between India and West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli and rest of the team members were seen having a 'stunning day' at a beach during their day off in Antigua.

Kohli shared a picture on Wednesday in which team members can be seen spending some leisure moments at Antigua's famous Jolly Beach.

In the picture, cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma">Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal can be spotted standing alongside Kohli.

"Stunning day at the beach with the boys," Kohli posted on Instagram.



Ahead of the Test series, the Indian team played a three-day practice match against West Indies A and the game finished as a draw. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century for the team in the first innings whereas Rahane was able to register a fifty-plus score in the second innings.

India defeated West Indies in the recently concluded T20I and ODI series.

The Men in Blue outclassed Windies 3-0 in T20Is whereas they defeated the team from Caribbean 2-0 in ODIs.

Kohli had a record-breaking run in the ODI series as he scored 234 runs in the ODIs.

He became the first batsman to record 20,000 international runs in a single decade. During the ODI series, he also became the highest run-getter against Windies in the 50-over format.

The 30-year-old also went past Sourav Ganguly to become second-highest run-scorer for India in ODI cricket.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma">Rohit Sharma went past Chris Gayle to become the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

Windies and India next lock horns in the two-match Test series, beginning from August 22 at Antigua.

India would look to hold on to their number one ranking in the Test format when they take on West Indies.

If the team loses 0-1 against the team from the Caribbean, India can get dethroned from the pole position in the ICC Test rankings.

The series will be a part of the World Test Championship. (ANI)