Team India gives Kohli guard of honour in batter's 100th Test

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): Rohit Sharma-led Team India on Saturday gave a guard of honour to maverick batter Virat Kohli in the batter's 100th Test.

When India walked out to the field on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka here in Mohali, the entire Team stood together to give Kohli a guard of honour.

Kohli scored 45 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test and he was dismissed by Lasith Embuldeniya.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8 against Sri Lanka.

Resuming the second session at 468/7, India lost its eighth wicket quite early as Vishwa Fernando sent Jayant Yadav (2) back to the pavilion.

However, Ravindra Jadeja kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. The left-handed batter brought up his 150 in the 123rd over of the innings.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 and Rohit Sharma finally declared the innings with the score being 574/8. Sri Lanka was made to bowl 129.2 overs in the first innings.

Along with Jadeja, Mohammed Shami also remained unbeaten on 20. (ANI)