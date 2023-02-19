Team India players leave for home after second Test win

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): After sealing the second Test on the third day here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, Team India players left for their homes.

As the Test match got over with two days to spare so players decided to spend their time with their families and they are heading to their homes now and will join the squad again in Indore on February 25.



A source told to ANI "Players have decided to leave for their homes as the Test match got over in three days, they have now many days as next Test is from 1st of March so they are leaving for their homes to spend some quality time with family as they have to play ODI series after this followed by IPL."

Virat is staying at his home since the team reached Delhi while skipper Rohit Sharma is also set to fly home.

A scintillating show by spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, including a seven-for by the latter, saw Australia being skittled out for 113 in their second innings.

After bowlers skittled out visitors for 113, Rohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat and Cheteshwar Pujara held their ground to help India register an emphatic 6-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by taking a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Pujara (31*) and Bharat (23*) played till the end to guide their team home. For India, Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Australia with seven for 42. (ANI)

