Team India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series in August

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): After the conclusion of the limited-overs series against the West Indies, team India will be touring Zimbabwe for three match ODI series this August.

Before the Asia Cup, the team has to travel to Zimbabwe for a limited-over series. A source from the Zimbabwe board told ANI, "Yes, Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a small ODI series. The first match will be played on August 18, the second on 20, and the third and final ODI will be played on 22 ."



Team India's busy schedule has continued this year too, as two teams will travel at the same time, a BCCI source told ANI.

"Team B will travel to Zimbabwe for the series and VVS Laxman will be the coach of the team," said a BCCI source.

Currently, the team is playing the white ball series against England and after this, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India will take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22.

Star batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and batter Rohit Sharma are among the senior players who have been rested from the ODIs.

Kohli, who was known for his blistering batting performances has failed to regain his form. After missing out on the home series against South Africa, the former skipper could manage to score only 31 runs in the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. (ANI)

