Team looks forward to Tests: Maketa

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 8 (ANI): After a 4-1 defeat in the ODI series against India A, South Africa coach Malibongwe Maketa said the team will make a comeback in the Tests starting from September 9.
"After the disappointment of the one-day series, we look forward to the Tests. I must state though, that we weren't too disappointed with the way we played in the one-day series," Maketa said.
"It was unfortunate that they turned out to be T20 games dueT to all the rain. On our prep, we brought a team that was set up to play 50-over cricket," he added.
South Africa wrapped up preparations for the game at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday with a whole host of reinforcements looking fired up for the challenge ahead.
"We take a lot of positives that the guys went out and looked to play positively and play situations. There were a lot of good things that came out from there," Maketa said.
Proteas Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt and the uncapped Senuran Muthusamy, who are all in the Test squad to face India next month, have linked up with the SA A team, giving them a strong feel ahead of the two games.
"For me, that's quite encouraging that we've got a lot of guys who are preparing to play against the main team, join the Proteas, and from that alone, with the experience, I foresee us really putting up good performances and doing really well in the test matches," Maketa said.
The squad also includes others on the fringes of the national team and Maketa feels they have a big chance of coming away with something from India.
South Africa squad for two four-day matches include Aiden Markram (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Zubayr Hamza, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Eddie Moore, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Dane Piedt, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Lutho Sipamla, and Khaya Zondo. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

