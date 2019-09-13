Team ready to take on India in T20I, says Temba Bavuma

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma on Friday said that the players are ready as a team to take on India in the first T20I here.

"Our preparations have been good. We had tough quality sessions out here. Getting used to the fields, surroundings, and as well as conditions. As a group we are ready to go," Bavuma told ANI.

According to him, Indian squad is full of star players and they are the best team, but South Africa's goal is to clinch the series.

"The Indian team is the star-studded one and they brought their strongest team. Obviously, a couple of guys have been rested but it is going to be a really tough task for us as a young team. We do not want to use this as an excuse for us and our goal is to win the series," he said.

The 29-year-old batsman has played 36 Test matches for South Africa and scored 1716 runs. He also played two ODIs in which he registered 161 runs. Bavuma is yet to make his debut in the shortest format of the game.

"We are prepared and have plans for every single player and our job will be to execute our plans against all those individuals," he added.

India's squad for the T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Navdeep Saini.

The Proteas team: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, and George Linde.

South Africa will play against India in the first T20I of the three-match series on September 15. (ANI)

